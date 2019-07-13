Lade was here — and still is

Etched in stone atop the 100-foot Franklin Cliffs in Shenandoah National Park is “Lade 1959.” An old Norse name, Lade was given to one who lived next to a barn or worked in one. The rocky perch, which affords a spectacular view of the Shenandoah Valley, was obviously a special place for Lade, who took the time and effort to document each subsequent visit by carving years 60, 61, 62, and 63 beneath the original 1959.

That said, defacing surfaces in national parks — there’s been a tidal wave of permanent graffiti in recent years, apparently spurred by social media — is vandalism, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.