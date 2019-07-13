That about sums it up

It was only a few weeks ago that Theresa Wood, president of Businesses of Rappahannock, sent out word that BOR, in partnership with destinations leader Lou Hammond Group and the Virginia Tourism Corporation, had secured a media visit to the county from Abbe Baker, digital editor for the Michelin Guide and contributor to Food & Wine magazine.

Baker arrived from New York, and stayed at The Inn at Mount Vernon, courtesy of the Cliff Miller family. Joining her was Jenna Eckels, communications director for the Virginia Tourism office. For three days the pair visited numerous hospitality businesses and other places of interest throughout the county.

“Media visits are very important to the vitality of our tourism industry simply because articles about Rappahannock bring more visitors to Rappahannock,” Wood reminded BOR partners.

Baker has yet to publish her story on her Rappahannock experience, but Virginia Tourism Corporation President and CEO Rita McClenny was recent guest on the popular Eat It, Virginia! Podcast. During the interview, McClenny echoed Wood, saying that people from across the state and country want to visit places that are “happening.”

She provided as an example Rappahannock County, where several excellent reviews, from dining to hiking, can greatly impact where people choose to travel and vacation.

McClenny then had this to say of Baker’s impressions of Rappahannock: “She said there were two places in the United States that she could live: one was Napa Valley, the other is Rappahannock County.”

— John McCaslin