Motorcyclist injured Sunday in Sperryville

By John McCaslin July 14, 2019 Accidents/Fires/Floods, News 0
John McCaslin | Rappahannock News

An unidentified motorcyclist was transported to the hospital by the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad after his Kawasaki ZRX with Virginia tags and a Toyota SUV from Maryland collided at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of highways 211 and 522 in Sperryville. A Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy helping to direct traffic around the accident scene told the Rappahannock News that the biker suffered primarily a wrist injury, “but it could have been a lot worse.” Also responding to the accident was the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department and Virginia State Police.

John McCaslin | Rappahannock News
About John McCaslin 477 Articles
John McCaslin is the editor of the Rappahannock News. Email him at editor@rappnews.com.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.