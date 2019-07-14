Motorcyclist injured Sunday in Sperryville

An unidentified motorcyclist was transported to the hospital by the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad after his Kawasaki ZRX with Virginia tags and a Toyota SUV from Maryland collided at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of highways 211 and 522 in Sperryville. A Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy helping to direct traffic around the accident scene told the Rappahannock News that the biker suffered primarily a wrist injury, “but it could have been a lot worse.” Also responding to the accident was the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department and Virginia State Police.
John McCaslin is the editor of the Rappahannock News. Email him at editor@rappnews.com.
