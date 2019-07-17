Solicitation charge dropped against former Front Royal mayor

It was only a year ago that incumbent Front Royal Mayor Hollis L. Tharpe announced that he was seeking re-election to a second term. And come November 2018, when he was voted back in, there was cause to celebrate.

“Let’s keep Front Royal a Town to be proud of!” he proclaimed.

Then, seemingly in the blink of an eye, the bottom fell out of the Warren County seat, swallowed up by one local government scandal after another. Even Tharpe, a Front Royal native, wasn’t to be spared — indicted last April on charges of soliciting a prostitute.

A husband, father and grandfather, the mayor insisted from the get out that the charges against him were “baseless.” He would publicly identify the massage parlor where the solicitation allegedly took place, pointing out that it was his masseuse who had been arrested on prostitution charges — albeit almost one week after his last visit with the woman.

Tharpe resigned the mayor’s seat, calling what was transpiring “embarrassing.”

Now, word from Front Royal is that prosecutors have dropped the charges against the former mayor, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

And wouldn’t you know that Tharpe, 67, is now quoted as saying he will run for mayor again.

After all, as he has posted on his Facebook page: “My nightmare is OVER!!!!”