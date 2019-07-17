Town OKs funds to clear possible $1 post office site

At its regular monthly meeting Monday night (July 8), the Washington Town Council unanimously approved spending up to $8,000 for a contractor to demolish the existing “dangerous” structure at the corner of Warren Avenue and Leggett Lane, a site that is still in the process of becoming a new town post office.

As an indication of its continued strong interest in keeping the new handicapped- and truck-accessible facility that the U.S. Postal Service intends to build — to replace the office it has outgrown at Main and Middle streets — the council’s other unanimous vote, after a end-of-meeting closed session, was to schedule a public hearing to change the sales price for the parcel at that corner from $135,000 to $1.

The resolution to raze the existing structure points out that the two-story house is “a public hazard” and is “in imminent danger of collapse.”

Town Attorney John Bennett told the council that if a child went into the structure and was injured, the town would be “strictly liable” for any harm to the child. The council’s only change to the resolution before approving it was to change the mention of the long-empty building’s current occupants from “varmints” to “rodents.”

For the resolution lowering the sales price to $1, the council will hold a public hearing on July 25 at Town Hall. The actions taken by the council followed a closed-door session in which it was briefed on Bennett’s continuing negotiations with the contractor who will build a facility to be leased by the Postal Service.